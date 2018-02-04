Research from the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada and the American Heart Association suggests those who have suffered a stroke have a larger window in which to benefit from a specific blood clot procedure.

The procedure, called endovascular thrombectomy, allows doctors to insert a catheter to enter blood clots in the brain and remove them, explains neurologist Dr. Dylan Blacquiere at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

Doctors once believed the procedure was only useful when performed within six hours of suffering a stroke, but the new research suggests patients have had successful recoveries when it's used up to 24 hours after a stroke.

Blacquiere said this research is "tremendously huge" and shows that patients that have suffered a stroke in isolated areas now have greater access to the life-changing procedure.

"This therapy works exceptionally well for large strokes, these are people who are coming in with large blood clots and very large blood vessels who traditionally don't do very well with a lot of the therapies that we have," he said.

How a thrombectomy works0:22

The procedure has become more popular and more people are accessing it, he said.

Many of those patients who might not have had positive outcomes in the past have made "almost complete recoveries" as a result of the procedure, he said.

The new research offers the most benefits to those who live a fair distance from a hospital where doctors are able to perform the procedure, since the six-hour window has now been stretched to 24 hours.

"This therapy could potentially lead to the ability to treat people who might not have otherwise been able to be treated," he said.

Time is still a factor, he added, as the faster the treatment is provided the more effective it will be.