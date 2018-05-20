New
2 men stabbed during early morning fight in Dieppe, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say two men suffered stab wounds after a fight on Houlahan Street in Dieppe, N.B., early Sunday morning.
RCMP say both men had to be transported to hospital, but were treated and released
RCMP Cpl. Julie Rogers-Marsh said both men had to be transported to hospital, but both were treated and released.
Police say one of the men is in custody and they expect to lay charges against him in connection with the incident.