Students at St. Thomas University in Fredericton are collecting clothes for women at the New Brunswick Women's Correctional Centre in Miramichi.

The clothing drive, titled STUnningly Successful, is led by criminology professor Susan Reid and is now in its second year.

She and her students run the campaign to provide incarcerated women with clothing for court appearances as well as for when they eventually reintegrate back into the community.

"They're very close in age to the university students … so we set up popcorn and we had it set up sort of like a store," she told Shift N.B.

The "store" is set up for the women at the correctional facility to go in and shop around for clothes they like and try them on.

That way they can take what they like, and what fits, and have multiple outfits for court — or a bag of clothing for when they leave the institution.

"Last year we had so many clothes with all the women in the institution getting two or three outfits," she said

"There were so many clothes donated that we were able to give about six bags of clothing left over to the food bank."

A 'wonderful opportunity' for students to do volunteer work

This year, Reid said, the students are organizing the drive once again and are looking for bags, purses and shoes to go along with the clothes.

"Often times the women have nothing but a garbage bag to leave the facility with and it's not very nice to be on a bus from the jail to their home community with nothing but a garbage bag," she said.

Reid said last year a woman told her she'd never owned her own coat.

Another woman told her, Reid said, that she managed to get dress pants and a blazer during the drive and "she felt so confident that she wasn't just going to look like a prisoner … in the courtroom."

"It's a wonderful opportunity for criminology students to do some volunteer work and they feel really good about what they've done."

Students are accepting donations until March 20.

Donations can be made at the student help desk in Sir James Dunn Hall or to Reid in Brian Mulroney Hall.