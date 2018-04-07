Traffic diverted after collision near Rogersville, N.B.

A section of Highway 126 near Rogersville, N.B.., is closed after a two-vehicle collision on Saturday morning.

Junior Pitre, deputy chief of the Rogersville Fire Department, said a call about the crash came in at about 9:30 a.m.

Due to a collision, Highway 126 near Rogersville is currently closed. Traffic is being diverted. —@RCMPNB

Traffic is being diverted and ambulances were at the scene.

Pitre could not say if there were any injuries as a result of the collision.