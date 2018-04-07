Traffic diverted after collision near Rogersville, N.B.
A section of Hwy 126 near Rogersville, N.B., is closed and traffic is being diverted after a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning.
Junior Pitre, deputy chief of the Rogersville Fire Department, said a call about the crash came in at about 9:30 a.m.
Traffic is being diverted and ambulances were at the scene.
Pitre could not say if there were any injuries as a result of the collision.
with files from Blair Sanderson