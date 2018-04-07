Skip to Main Content
Traffic diverted after collision near Rogersville, N.B.

A section of Hwy 126 near Rogersville, N.B., is closed and traffic is being diverted after a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning.

Two-car collision happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday

Emergency responders work at the scene of a two-car collision on Highway 126 near Rogersville, N.B., on Saturday morning. (Kelsey Elizabeth McEachern/Facebook )

A section of Highway 126 near Rogersville, N.B.., is closed after a two-vehicle collision on Saturday morning.

Junior Pitre, deputy chief of the Rogersville Fire Department, said a call about the crash came in at about 9:30 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted and ambulances were at the scene.

Pitre could not say if there were any injuries as a result of the collision.

with files from Blair Sanderson

