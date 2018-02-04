A 52-year-old Miramichi-area man died after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 8 in New Brunswick on Saturday afternoon.

The collision occurred in the Renous area between Miramichi and Blackville at around 2:20 p.m., according to Cpl. Pierre Chiasson of the Northeast District RCMP.

RCMP say a car travelling north had stopped for deer on the shoulder of the road when it was rear-ended by a second car.

The 52-year-old man from the Miramichi area was in the backseat of the first vehicle and was killed in the collision.

RCMP say the driver and second passenger in the first car, as well as a driver and a passenger in the second car, were taken to hospital. The passenger of the second vehicle was later transported to the IWK in Halifax for further treatment.

The remaining occupants of both vehicles were taken to Miramichi Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours as emergency crews attended the scene, RCMP say, and reopened around 11:30 p.m.