Windows destroyed, piano smashed: St. George church targeted by vandals

The Church of Christ in St. George, N.B., was vandalized sometime either late Friday or early Saturday, with thieves causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

'Our family, and congregation would like to thank each and every one of you for your words of support'

Cody MacKay · CBC News ·
This piano was one of the many things vandals destroyed this weekend. (Vicki Haddon/Facebook)

The Church of Christ in St. George, N.B., was vandalized sometime this weekend causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The minister, Dave Haddon, arrived to turn the heat on in the church on Saturday, and that's when he discovered a vast amount of destruction. Windows were smashed, as well as glass doors and a piano. Several other items were burned and destroyed throughout the church. 

The family estimates they're facing thousands of dollars in damages. (Vicki Haddon/Facebook)
Thankfully, says Haddon, sentimental items were not destroyed by the vandals. (Vicki Haddon/Facebook)

In a Facebook post, his daughter Vicky Haddon said that thankfully, some sentimental items were not touched.

Since she first posted about the destruction in the church Haddon has received hundreds of comments of support and has heard from people reaching out to help.

"We are now a very small congregation, but these things keep our loved ones close to our hearts. Everything else can be replaced," she said.

"Our family, and congregation would like to thank each and every one of you for your words of support and encouragement."

With files from Matthew Bingley

