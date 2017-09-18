A former Progressive Conservative who was blocked from running for the party has now been vetoed from becoming a Liberal candidate in next year's provincial election.

Chris Duffie took the PC Party to court in the spring after he was disqualified from seeking the nomination in the riding of Carleton-York.

He recently applied to run for the Liberals in the same riding, but a party committee that reviews potential candidates has rejected him.

The committee, which checks on the backgrounds of potential candidates before clearing them to contest a nomination, decided Duffie's public statements criticizing the Liberals earlier this year are too recent for him to run as a candidate for them now.

"The candidate for nominee has been, until last year, volunteering for three years in an effort to defeat the Liberal government," Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé MLA Victor Boudreau said in a written statement.

'Demonstrate support'

Boudreau, who chairs the committee, pointed out that Duffie's social media posts from earlier this year "demonstrate support for the Progressive Conservative Party of New Brunswick … and demonstrate opposition to Premier Gallant and his government."

MLA Victor Boudreau says Chris Duffie's public criticism of the Liberals is too recent to allow him to run as a Liberal. (CBC)

That includes photos of himself attending a January protest against the government, including one of a sign that said "No confidence in Mr. Gallant's ability."

Boudreau said applicants who want to become Liberal candidates must disclose their previous support for other parties in their forms, which he says Duffie didn't do.

The rejection is the second for Duffie, who once worked as an assistant to Carleton-York PC MLA Carl Urquhart.

In the spring, Duffie accused Urquhart of going back on his decision to retire from politics and clear the way for Duffie to run for the PCs to replace him in 2018.

Duffie said the party didn't give proper notice of its convention to pick a candidate in Carleton-York, causing him to miss the deadline to file his papers.

Judge denies claim

He took the PC Party to court, but a judge ultimately ruled the party had not broken any rules and was within its right to disqualify Duffie.

The day of the ruling, Duffie said he would consider running as an independent.

Duffie said Monday morning it was too soon to comment on his political future.

After the Liberal Party released its statement to CBC News Monday afternoon, Duffie couldn't be reached for comment.