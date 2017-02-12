If you're hoping to use chocolate to get your sweetie in the mood for love on Valentine's Day, science suggests dark chocolate is your best bet.

Michael Edwards, director of strategic initiatives and exhibits at Science East in Fredericton, said dark chocolate contains a chemical called phenethylamine (PEA), which is sometimes referred to as the love drug because it can stimulate the release of mood enhancers in your body.

"Because that's found in chocolate, people are like, 'Ah, see it's all about love,'" he said on CBC New Brunswick's Shift.

But before you go all Willy Wonka, Edwards cautions that some scientists would argue your body would metabolize it so fast it wouldn't have any physiological impact.

Still, Edwards believes there's enough chemistry, psychology and physiology around chocolate to lift someone's mood, especially when it's received as gift of love.

'There's something about the experience of eating chocolate ... [that] helps bring you to your happy place. - Michael Edwards

"We tend to associate chocolate with happy things," he said.

"There's something about the experience of eating chocolate, the way that it melts in your mouth and the flavour and all these other things together stimulate dopamine release, which helps bring you to your happy place."

Best bets

If you're looking for more of a sure thing, a study by the University of Guelph suggests ginseng, saffron and yohimbine are more likely to spice up your love life.

As for chocolate, there's no harm in trying.

"It tastes good and that's the important thing," Edwards said.