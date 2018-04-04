3 Chipman churches damaged during Easter weekend break-ins

Three churches in Chipman were broken into over the Easter weekend and extensively damaged, according to the RCMP.

While nothing was taken during the break-ins, police said there was damage caused to the inside and outside of Chipman United Church, the Second Chipman United Baptist Church and the Christian Life Centre.

All three churches are located on Main Street in Chipman and police say the break-ins took place overnight on April 1 or April 2.

Police say there were two other break-ins last month. An amount of money was taken during a break-in at the Chipman Village Hall overnight March 9 and 10. Damage was also caused to the building.

Money was stolen and damage was caused during a break-in at the Christian Community Church between March 25 and March 27.

Police say they are working to determine if the five break and enters are related.