Charlotte County search and rescue group searches for new members

Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue hopes it can attract 10 to 15 new volunteers to help the organization continue to grow.

The group was formed in 2014 and has 20 members and a certified civilian search dog.

Brian Owen, one of the first members and now a team leader, says a variety of volunteer jobs are available, including some that don't involve actual searching.

The Charlotte County group was formed in 2014 and has 20 members. (Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue/Facebook)

Owens said that when he joined, he thought it would be an interesting way to get involved with a community group.

"I like the people I work with," he said. "I like that it's an opportunity to help in the community and it's a good chance to get outside, although often in the rain at night."

While the volunteer work can be challenging, with searches lasting several hours and sometimes days, the team leader said the group has doubled in size over the last year.

A job for everyone

"We have all sorts of jobs available, from the front-line searchers who are out walking through the woods, also command post staff, who do the planning of the search and handing out assignments.

"But we also have lots of jobs in administration and fundraising for people who want to help out but don't want to be the ones out stomping through the woods at night."

Training for new volunteers includes classroom and outdoor sessions on mapping, using a compass, navigation, search techniques, search planning and outdoor survival skills.

Owens has been involved in quite a few searches in the last four years, including seven just in the last year in Charlotte County. He assisted with two others outside the area and helped out during the ice storm in northern New Brunswick last year.

The group is one of the only search and rescue groups in the province with a certified civilian search and rescue dog. The dog's name is Fire. (Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue/Facebook) "That was quite a busy year," he said. "Normally we would do three or four a year."

Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue also has a trained civilian search dog named Fire. Owens said the dog handler trained for a couple of years with the RCMP and the Maine Search Dog Association and is now certified to work the searches.

"He's basically the only one allowed to be called in by the RCMP for search and rescue," he told Information Morning Saint John.

The dog is at every search and is called in if the search commander requests it.

Commitment required

Owen said Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue meets twice a month and holds weekend training.

The team has nearly doubled in number in the past years, but more volunteers are needed. Brian Owens is a team leader and the first vice-president of the New Brunswick Ground Search and Rescue Association. 7:26

"The commitment is we ask people to come to as many of those scheduled events as they can and then when it comes to searches, you come to whichever ones you're available for when the call comes," Owens said.

The new member recruitment night will be held Wednesday, April 11, in St. Stephen.

"You can come and meet the team there, find out what we do, find out what kind of jobs we have," Owens said.