The third victim found in critical condition after Friday's carbon monoxide leak in Saint John has been transferred to a hospital in Halifax.

On Friday, a carbon monoxide leak at a townhouse owned by the province's public housing department displaced about 30 people and sent five people to hospital. Two of whom were released after a brief period, but a man and two children were in critical condition.

The man has since been transported to Victoria General Hospital in Halifax and the two children are at the IWK, according to Steve Voutour, operational platoon chief for the Saint John fire department.

He said the three are undergoing treatment inside hyperbaric chambers— machines which compress the blood and allow carbon monoxide to leave their systems faster.

Further investigation into the leak at the Stephen Park building revealed issues with the heating system, Voutour added.

A new boiler is now in place and residents have since been allowed back into the building.