Car lovers revved up for Moncton show
More than 20,000 people from the Maritimes and beyond are expected at the Moncton Coliseum this weekend for he annual Radical Speed Sport East show.
Joe Savoie says he's had a passion for cars ever since the Dukes of Hazzard years. He'll be one of more than 20,000 people from the Maritimes and beyond expected at the Moncton Coliseum this weekend for he annual Radical Speed Sport East show.
It features everything from custom cars, to hot rods and race cars from Ontario to Delaware, including one vehicle that was at the first show in 1975.
"Some of them just blow me away," Savoie, the show's promoter, said in an interview with Shift NB's Vanessa Vander Valk.
"I've been doing this for years, I've been building my own cars for years. It's just a blast to see what these guys will come up with."
The show began Friday and wraps up Sunday at 6 p.m.
Here are some of the vehicles on display.