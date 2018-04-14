Car lovers revved up for Moncton show

Joe Savoie says he's had a passion for cars ever since the Dukes of Hazzard years. He'll be one of more than 20,000 people from the Maritimes and beyond expected at the Moncton Coliseum this weekend for he annual Radical Speed Sport East show.

It features everything from custom cars, to hot rods and race cars from Ontario to Delaware, including one vehicle that was at the first show in 1975.

"Some of them just blow me away," Savoie, the show's promoter, said in an interview with Shift NB's Vanessa Vander Valk.

"I've been doing this for years, I've been building my own cars for years. It's just a blast to see what these guys will come up with."

The show began Friday and wraps up Sunday at 6 p.m.

Here are some of the vehicles on display.

This vintage car may bring back memories of Hot Wheels dinky toys. (Tanya Everett Photography)

Race cars are among the vehicles on display. (Tanya Everett Photography)

The vehicle looks like it could be a modern-day Mystery Machine. (Tanya Everett Photography)

One of the vehicles paid tribute to Becca Schofield, the Riverview teen who, before she died of cancer, started the #BeccaToldMeTo movement that inspired people to perform acts of kindness. (Tanya Everett Photography)

This car has already won its share of hardware. (Tanya Everett Photography)

This truck has some unique features — like the door that opens from the left. (Tanya Everett Photography)

Chad Lindberg from the movie The Fast and the Furious signs an autograph at the car show Friday. (Tanya Everett Photography)