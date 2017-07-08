New Brunswick athletes had a strong showing this week at the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Ottawa.

On Thursday, Genevieve Lalonde of Moncton, N.B., captured the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase event with a time of 9:37.45.

Dominant performance

Steve LeBlanc of Athletics New Brunswick said Lalonde ran a conservative race. Even so, her time set a new record for the Canadian championships.

"It was a very exciting race. She ran a fantastic, controlled, but really dominant performance. And, she really put an exclamation point on it in the last lap to really show everyone that she was the class of the field," he said Friday on Shift NB. He added that her time was seven seconds better than the second place finisher.

"Obviously she's capable of some great things being the Canadian record holder."

Lalonde, who competed in the 2016 Olympic games in Rio, now has her sights set on the world championships next month in London.

Gold, silver for James Brace

On the para-athletics side, Intervale, N.B.'s James Brace had a successful week, capturing a gold medal in the javelin competition and a silver in the shot put.

"It was a big thrill for him," said Leblanc, adding that Brace's family drove to the competition to be there in person.

"So, it was a big trip. I'm sure he feels it was well worth it, having that result to go home with."

Several New Brunswickers are competing this weekend as the championships continue, including Laura Dickinson in the 3,000-metre steeplechase.