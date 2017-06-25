A group proposing to build a controversial 750-lot RV campground in Shediac, N.B., near Parlee Beach presented the environmental impact assessment for the proposal at an open house on Saturday.

The assessment isn't enough to ease concerns of some residents who are opposed to the project because they feel it will harm water quality in the area.

After reviewing the presentation, Brenda Ryan with the Red Dot Association of Shediac Bay — an environmental group opposed to the development — said she's left with many unanswered questions.

"I have to say that I'm very disappointed with what's gone on here today — that there is an EIA registration document, and this does not speak to it. And, it does not speak to a level of detail that we stakeholders should be able to find out about this development," she said.

Brenda Ryan with the Red Dot Association of Shediac Bay - an environmental group opposed to the development - says she was disappointed with the open house and the level of detail on the proposal that was presented. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

But not everyone shares those concerns. Odette Babineau lives in the area and doesn't think the mega-campground proposal by Camping Shediac will pollute Shediac Bay.

"They have to abide by government rules and I think it would be better monitored than a lot of the past projects," she said.

Odette Babineau says she doesn't think the RV proposal will pollute Shediac Bay. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

The land for the proposed campground is owned by the Anglican Parish of Shediac.

Bill Murray, the site's land manager, said they're following government guidelines.

"We began the process which is what is expected and we're not trying to shortcut that process, so we can only follow the process which is laid out by the province."

Camping Shediac is proposing to build a 750 RV lot campground. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

The province is expected to be in touch with the company about the environmental impact assessment before the Environment Minister makes any recommendations as to whether the proposal can go ahead.