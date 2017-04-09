The Canadian Automobile Association once again wants Atlantic Canadians to sound off on what they believe are worst roads in the region.

"It's truly in the eyes of the beholder," Atlantic spokesman Gary Howard told CBC's Shift N.B. This is the sixth year for the CAA's annual "worst roads" campaign.

"When we ask people to vote, we don't choose the roads, the voters do. So, it could be a road with potholes, it could be a road with heaves, soft shoulders, bad signage, any number of things that they consider it to be a bad road."

Howard noted that the fluctuations in temperature from warm to cold as well as heavy equipment clearing the roads of snow have affected the quality of the roads this winter.

Last year, Point Lance in Branch, N.L. was named the worst road in Atlantic Canada. Only one New Brunswick road made the top-10 list — Scott Siding Road in Canterbury.

"We'll continue to see New Brunswick roads pop up," Howard said.

There are more rural or suburban roads on the list each year, compared to urban roads, he said.

"I'm not really surprised with that because the more traffic a road has, the more attention it gets from government to keep it in good repair."

People can vote for their choice of worst road at the CAA's website until April 21.