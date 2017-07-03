The Edmonton Oilers have signed Chatham, N.B. native Brad Malone to a two-year contract, according to a press release issued by the NHL team.

Malone has played in 176 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes, posting 13 goals and 30 points along with 188 penalty minutes.

The release indicates he split time last season between the Hershey Bears and Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

He played a career-high 65 games for the Hurricanes in the 2014-15 season, notching seven goals and 15 points.

Malone was picked in the fourth round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, and comes from a hockey family.

His uncle Greg played in the NHL from 1976 to 1987, while more recently his cousin Ryan played from 2003 to 2015.