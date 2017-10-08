A 15-year-old boy is in Miramichi Hospital being treated for serious injuries after suffering a gunshot wound Friday night, according to a police news release.

Miramichi Police responded to a home on Water Street just after 10:30 p.m. Friday evening after receiving a 9-1-1 call saying a boy was suffering "serious blood loss," according to the release.

On arrival, police and paramedics discovered the boy had been shot. He was taken to the Miramichi Hospital by ambulance.

He remains in hospital being treated for serious injuries.

Police arrested a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female at the scene. The male remained in custody and appeared in weekend remand court and will be make a further court appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The Miramichi Police Force, Criminal Investigation Section, is currently still investigating this matter.