A significant amount of snow is expected to whip across New Brunswick starting Christmas morning.

Environment Canada has several blizzard, storm and snowfall warnings in effect across the province as a low-pressure system travelling up the U.S. coast is expected to hit the Maritimes on Monday.

Light snow will lead the system through New Brunswick beginning Christmas morning.

Northern areas of the province may see between 15 and 25 centimetres of snowfall by the evening with strong winds gusting to 80 kilometres per hour around the coastal areas throughout the day.

'Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.' — Environment Canada

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone," Environment Canada's weather warning said.

Other areas of the province with snowstorm warnings can expect about 15 centimetres as well as poor driving conditions.

Prepare for poor driving conditions

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," the weather warning said.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow — surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

On Saturday, a storm passed through the region bringing heavy freezing rain.

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell expects heavy snowfall for New Brunswick on Monday and Tuesday. (Kalin Mitchell/Facebook)

RCMP reported 52 collisions between 8 a.m. Saturday morning and 7 a.m. Sunday — not including Moncton's Codiac detachment.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said there were no fatalities or major injuries, but the Department of Transportation temporarily closed the highway from Oromocto to Moncton after a multi-car pile up made it impossible for traffic to move.

For people in New Brunswick expecting to leave the province on Christmas Day, there are also weather warnings in effect for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.

Bay Ferries has cancelled two sailings for Boxing Day, Dec. 26.

The ferry departing Saint John, N.B. at 8 a.m. has been cancelled as well as the 11 a.m. departing Digby, N.S.