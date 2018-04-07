'We stand strong behind them': Bathurst, N.B., mayor offers support to Humboldt

Bathurst's mayor says when he heard the news Saturday morning that 14 people had been killed and 14 others injured after the Humboldt Broncos bus was hit by a semi-trailer, it brought back memories of his city's Boys in Red tragedy.

On Jan. 12, 2008, seven high school basketball players — remembered as the Boys In Red — and their coach's wife died when their 15-passenger van collided with a transport truck.

On Friday, a junior hockey team was travelling from Humboldt, Saskatchewan to Nipawin for Game 5 of the SJHL semifinal series. The team's bus collided with a semi-trailer about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, Sask.

This roadside memorial for the Boys in Red is a reminder of the tragedy that occurred 10 years ago in New Brunswick. Mayor Paolo Fongemie said his phone was full of messages from people in the city, and from away, that referred to the horrific accident 10 years ago.

"We share the sorrow and the pain that their community is going through right now. At first, it's the unreal sentiment that that's not ... that the accident didn't happen, it's not possible to have that type of tragedy," he said.

"Then, when it sinks in, it's the importance of the whole community being strong together and supporting the family, the billets, the teammates and the whole community."

In offering words of sympathy and encouragement to the community of Humboldt, Fongemie said with time you learn to deal with the pain.

"It never leaves. I think it's the strong knitted community of Humboldt that will allow them to move forward one day at a time."

"We stand strong behind them ... the city of Bathurst in this most difficult of times."