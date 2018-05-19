Hair stylist becomes a barber to keep Syrian man employed

A Saint John hair stylist says she's had to jump through bureaucratic hoops — including reclassifying her hair salon as a barbershop — to keep a barber from Syria employed.

"I faced losing my business for employing someone who's completely capable of doing their job," said Julie Johnson, who runs Little Julie's Hair Studio in the city's north end.

"That's not right, especially in a jobless province."

The case is the latest conflict to bring barbers and hairdressers to scissor points. Their turf war has already gone to the courts and legislature over what might seem to the public as splitting hairs over arcane rules.

Ahmad Alhaj, a barber with nearly two decades of hair-cutting experience, came to Canada two years ago with thousands of other refugees from the civil war in Syria.

After being accredited by the New Brunswick Registered Barbers' Association, Alhaj began renting a chair from Johnson on April 10. The hair stylist said she doesn't consider Alhaj an employee since he books his own clients and pays his own taxes.

According to the bylaws governing barbering in the province, Alhaj was allowed to shave, cut, clip with scissors, clippers or other appliance, singe, shampoo, condition, colour, bleach and tint hair.

Visited by inspector

But three days after the barber began cutting hair in Saint John — following a Facebook post Johnson made to promote his business — her shop was inspected by the Cosmetology Association of New Brunswick, the group that represents hair stylists.

In the following days, Johnson said, she was threatened with fines and having her own licence revoked.

"She told me I wasn't allowed to have a barber there," Johnson said.

"I told her, 'Too bad.'"

Turbulent history between 2 groups

The barbers association and the cosmetology association have an acrimonious history, including a 2008 court case, where four members of the barbers group sued the cosmetology group for revoking their cosmetology licences.

The two associations co-existed for decades, but in 1998 the New Brunswick government grouped estheticians, barbers and hair stylists under the Cosmetology Association of New Brunswick.

The barbers lobbied for their independence once more and won it, but barbers then saw their cosmetology licences revoked.

The New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench ruled that dual licences weren't allowed.

The four barbers' claim of $1 million in damages was dismissed, and the divide between barbers and hairdressers became plainly parted.

Shear will

When Johnson told him he had to go home because of the cosmetology group's actions , Alhaj felt confused.

Back in Syria, no distinction exists between a hair stylist and a barber, he said.

"This is my dream," he said.

"Emotionally, we were really down," Alhaj said through his interpreter. "You have no job, you're tired and you have no money. You need to start somewhere."

When he came to Canada, he was determined to make his dream of returning to the barber's chair a reality in his newfound home.

"I tried to get him to cook with me," said the barber's friend, Jack Khoury, who works at Jacos Restaurant and acts as his interpreter. "But he cuts hair. When I know he cuts hair, I said, 'No. You go cut hair.'"

"He cut my hair. I said, 'Jesus, I'm 55 years old. That's the best cut I've had so far.'"

Sees health issue

The cosmetology association said its enforcement is a matter of public health.

"The scope of services which a hair stylist is licensed to provide is broader than that for which a barber can provide," Geneviève Boucher, the regulatory group's executive director, said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"Similarly, the education and training required to become a barber is not equivalent to the education and training required to become a hair stylist."

Barber fined for drying hair

Blaine Harris, the president of the the barbers association, described the lengths that Boucher's association goes to as "totalitarian."

"Two years ago, the cosmetology association took one of the barbers to court for using a hair dryer," he said.

"This person was fined $1,000."

Harris said the association hired a private investigator to request certain services from the barber, something the association has previously admitted to. The investigator asked for an eyebrow waxing and a hair drying.

That barber was found guilty on two charges, according to court documents, and classified as running an illegal salon because she was performing "thermal styling," Harris said.

"In our legislation, it says we're allowed to colour, we're allowed to shampoo, we're allowed to condition, we're allowed to bleach, we're allowed to tint," he said.

"Nowhere in that legislation does it say you're allowed to dry. Nowhere in that legislation does it say I can use a towel. Nowhere in that legislation does it say I can use a comb."

Because provincial court found the barber guilty, Harris's association is sending an amendment to the legislature for its next session to more clearly define the job of a barber, but he said the cosmetology association is fighting it.

The barbers association has also filed an appeal to the Court of Queen's Bench in the hair dryer case.

Harris said if the fights with his association's counterpart continue, he'd push to deregulate the whole industry and advocate a volunteer-based system.

Similarly, he said, his organization wouldn't prevent a hair stylist from renting a chair in a barbershop.

Written component of retesting

Johnson said the cosmetology association offered to have Alhaj tested, but the exam would have included a written component in English, which would be difficult for the newcomer.

She said it also asked for his diploma and marks, both of which are in Syria and inaccessible.

"That could be three months waiting for a test," Johnson said. "It would cost $230."

"I felt like they were making it impossible for him to join the association," she said.

The cosmetology association says it allows translators to assist with the written component of the test.

In the end, Johnson said, the fight to have Alhaj certified under the cosmetology association wasn't worth it. She reclassified her hair salon as a barbershop and herself as a barber. While she can no longer do perms, she also doesn't have to pay the cosmetology association fees.

'I want to pay back the country'

"A lot of hairdressers have switched over," she said. "I had no idea the savings I'd get."

She's been a barbershop for a couple of weeks and hasn't noticed a difference in her day-to-day operations.

As for Alhaj, he's just happy to be back working and providing for his five children.

"I want to pay back the country," he said. "I want to work. I want to produce something. And I know how to cut hair."