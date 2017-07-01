Canada has two new astronauts, but neither is from the Maritimes.

Out of thousands of applicants vying to escape the confines of the planet, Alex DeLorey, originally from Moncton and Michael Anthony Jordan, originally from Halifax made it through to the final round of 17.

But theirs weren't the two names announced by Justin Trudeau during Canada Day ceremonies this morning.

DeLorey now lives in Milton, Ont. and has been putting his University of New Brunswick mechanical engineering degree to use working to refurbish nuclear reactors with Bruce Power.

Jordan is now a lead test pilot with the Department of National Defense.

2 Albertans chosen

Jennifer Sidey from Calgary and Joshua Kutryk from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., will be the next Canadians in space.

Sidey and Kutryk were chosen from an initial pool of 3,772 applicants who met the minimum criteria set out by the CSA.

Sidey has extensive experience in mechanical engineering and works as a lecturer at the University of Cambridge. Kutryk also has experience in mechanical engineering, but now works in test and evaluation flight.

The announcement was made in Ottawa with the help of Canadian music star Shania Twain. Flanked by two of the younger applicants, Twain encouraged young Canadians to keep their dreams alive.

Trudeau touted the country's pioneers in space, such as Roberta Bondar, Marc Garneau, and Chris Hadfield, before making the announcement.