The process that brought the popular Honey Crisp apple to New Brunswick's orchards is changing, says apple grower Blair Stirling.

The owner of AppleManFarms Ltd., in Gagetown, said when he and two other apple farmers decided they needed to improve their apple orchards, they settled on the Honey Crisp apple.

To obtain it, they paid a royalty to the University of Minnesota that had developed the apple in the 1990s.

Blair Stirling is hoping the new variety will be as popular as the Honey Crisp variety among consumers. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Stirling said customers love the Honey Crisp and continue to pay a premium price for them.

"We probably should have done twice as much," he said.

New markets

But now, the apple farmer said buying a root stock like the publicly available Honey Crisp variety may soon be a thing of the past.

"For a high quality, high value apple, Honey Crisp will be the last variety. All the new varieties, if they're selected for a fresh, premium market apple, they'll be purchased by entrepreneurs."

Stirling said growers, associations, or just private individuals hoping to maintain control of sales and production of a certain fruit will now be able to buy "club apples."

The Honey Crisp variety is very popular with consumers, says Blair Stirling of AppleManFarms Ltd. in Gagetown. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

So-called "club apples" can only be grown and sold by members of the club that buy the patent.

Stirling said this is a good way to protect a market that is easily flooded by bigger, southern farmers with longer growing seasons.

The New Brunswick Apple Growers Association recently bought the rights to a variety called Evangeline, which it hopes will be a hit with consumers.

But the association has decided not to go the club apple route yet. They will allow anyone who pays them a royalty to grow the apple.