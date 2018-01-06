The late comedian Mitch Hedberg once said "rice is great, if you're hungry and want 2,000 of something."

For some, it seems the same may be said for smelts.

Every year firefighters in Baie-Sainte-Anne, N.B., spend days cleaning upward of 1,000 smelts for people from all over the Maritimes to devour as part of an annual all-you-can-eat fish fry.

"It's a nice fundraising event for the fire department, that's for sure," said local fire chief Ligouri Turbide.

"It's something that the community and surrounding community look ahead [to] year after year."

'Some people can eat'

The small community of Baie-Sainte-Anne, nestled on the east coast of New Brunswick, has held the annual fundraiser for about 6-7 years now.

This year, the fire department stocked itself with four large deep fryers to cook up the 1,000 fish because in recent years people have been eating their weight in smelts.

"People may eat 70-80 smelts to one person, you can't keep that up with a frying pan for sure," Turbide laughed.

"Some people can eat."

The little fish vary in size but most could fit in the palm of your hand.

The event brought in about 400 people and raised between 2,000 and 3,000 dollars for the fire department, and Turbide said every year it just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Though most visitors come from New Brunswick, Turbide said some came from as far as Gaspé, Que, for last year's smelt feast all because "it's the kind of fish people just love."