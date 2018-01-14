52-skill challenge: Novice homesteader chronicles year of intense learning

The dream of living a quiet life in the country, producing your own food and supplies became a reality for one New Brunswick family.

Two years ago, Kimberlee Bastien bought an old farmhouse in Upper Coverdale and moved there with her husband and two young children. She started a blog, The Old Walsh Farm , and fulfilled a goal to learn 52 homesteading skills in a year.

She wanted to learn farming and homesteading so decided to dive headfirst into it by telling her social network about it and convincing her husband to go along with her.

The family sold the house they spent five years building from scratch and bought an old farmhouse that required quite a bit of work.

The 52 skills included planting trees, making candles and soap, preserving and canning foods, and making butter and cheese.

"When we started out, I did have reservations about 52 homesteading skills in one year but I didn't think 10 homesteading skills in one year sounded quite so impressive so I decided I would go for it," Bastien said.

She took courses, read books and found mentors in the community to help with beekeeping, for example.

There were a lot of obstacles along the way, Bastien conceded. And she was surprised at how difficult some things were, in particular when it came to raising animals such as ducks.

One year later, she's offering the 52 skills via newsletter on her blog and she's interviewing other people who have done what she has about their experiences. She's also looking to expand her operations by adding babydoll sheep, and potentially making a profit from the farm.