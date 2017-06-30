Gov. Gen. David Johnston announced 99 new appointments to the Order of Canada on Friday, and a New Brunswicker history professor is among them.

Greg S. Kealey, a professor at the University of New Brunswick, has been named a member of the Order of Canada.

The other levels are officer and companion.

According to a news release issued by the governor general's office, Kealey was chosen "for his sustained academic contributions to Canadian labour relations history and for his administrative leadership of several universities in Atlantic Canada."

The insignia ceremony will be set at a later date.