A New Brunswick senator wishes more people were consulted before the Senate approved changing a line in the national anthem.

"I don't think that the anthem belongs to Ottawa, members who sit in that little bubble and don't get out and talk that much to people," said Sen. Carolyn Stewart Olsen, a Conservative .

Despite the opposition of some Conservative members, the Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would make the national anthem gender-neutral, despite the opposition of some Conservative senators.

The Commons passed the private member's bill in 2016, and it was before the Senate for 18 months before being approved Wednesday.

The bill now must receive royal assent before "in all they sons command" in O Canada officially becomes "in all of us command."

Stewart Olsen was one of the senators who walked out rather than cast a vote about the change. She said the walkout was a response to a "guillotine motion," which brought the debate to an end.

'I don't vote my wishes, I vote the wishes of New Brunswickers .' - Carolyn Stewart Olsen, Conservative senator

"It's only used in very rare occasions by the government for legislation that is key for them to pass quickly," she said.

"We were surprised by that. We actually wanted to speak to the motion."

But if she'd voted, she would have voted against changing the anthem, she said.

"I think we needed to ask the people," said Stewart Olsen, who received emails about the changes.

Anthem belongs to the people

Stewart Olsen said issues such as words to O Canada are "close to the hearts of a lot of people" and more New Brunswickers should've been consulted.

And if New Brunswickers had told her the anthem bill was a good one, she would have supported it, she said.

"I don't vote my wishes, I vote the wishes of New Brunswickers."

Since 1980, when O Canada officially became the anthem, 12 bills have been introduced to strip the gendered reference to "sons," which some have argued is discriminatory. All attempts failed until now.