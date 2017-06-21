June 21 isn't just for celebrating the summer solstice.

People across the country came together for National Indigenous Peoples Day, celebrating the heritage, diverse cultures and achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis.

In New Brunswick, First Nations communities organized gatherings and fundraising events that would shed light on Indigenous traditions.

A ceremony at the University of New Brunswick Fredericton took place on Wednesday morning, led by elder-in-residence Imelda Perley.

On the St. John River, Oromocto First Nation kicked off its ceremony early in the afternoon.

National Indigenous Peoples Day, formerly called National Aboriginal Day, was announced in 1996 as a result of consultation and calls for such a day.

It is part of the federal government's annual Celebrate Canada program, which also includes Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on June 24, Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27, and Canada Day on July 1.

On Wednesday, Oromocto MLA Jody Carr used the celebration as an opportunity to announce a subdivision expansion for Oromocto First Nation.

Other festivities included a traditional smudging ceremony with Perley and ceremonial drummng.

Even a dunk tank was on the site as a way to raise money for a community powwow.

Attendees said they looked forward to the day as a way of bringing First Nations together.

With files from Nathalie Sturgeon