June 21 isn't just for celebrating the summer solstice.

People across the country came together for National Indigenous Peoples Day, celebrating the heritage, diverse cultures and achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis.

In New Brunswick, First Nations communities organized gatherings and fundraising events that would shed light on Indigenous traditions.

A ceremony at the University of New Brunswick Fredericton took place on Wednesday morning, led by elder-in-residence Imelda Perley.

Elder-in-residence Imelda Perley begins ceremony at UNB pic.twitter.com/1bUbDNPeat — @naathaliemarie

On the St. John River, Oromocto First Nation kicked off its ceremony early in the afternoon.

Young drummers welcome members of the community pic.twitter.com/GtRpwh3vHk — @naathaliemarie

National Indigenous Peoples Day, formerly called National Aboriginal Day, was announced in 1996 as a result of consultation and calls for such a day.

It is part of the federal government's annual Celebrate Canada program, which also includes Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on June 24, Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27, and Canada Day on July 1.

The chief of Oromocto First Nations thanks various members who have contribured to the community. pic.twitter.com/7Eh24F1mKB — @naathaliemarie

On Wednesday, Oromocto MLA Jody Carr used the celebration as an opportunity to announce a subdivision expansion for Oromocto First Nation.

Other festivities included a traditional smudging ceremony with Perley and ceremonial drummng.

Perley blesses those in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/5IerXmchLb — @naathaliemarie

Even a dunk tank was on the site as a way to raise money for a community powwow.

Attendees said they looked forward to the day as a way of bringing First Nations together.