When Natalie Davison started issuing challenges for Project Nice List last month, she thought she would be helping people short on Christmas spirit, but she ended up boosting her own enjoyment of the holidays as well.

"Our hearts are really full leading into Christmas," Davison told Information Morning Moncton.

Davison said a daily challenge on social media was the idea of friend Jenna Morton, who approached her knowing how much she loves the season.

"I'm a bit of a holiday addict and that's a big part of who I am as a person ... and we have had just the most amazing time."

Starting Nov. 24, the project has issued daily challenges such as "Let the kids stand in front at the parade," and "Show gratitude to someone who makes your life better."

Challenge 1: Spread candy cane cheer! #projectnicelist pic.twitter.com/PGEe1FNn7r — @projectnicelist

Davison said she and Morton had no trouble coming up with 30 different tasks but there were still some surprises.

"Recently, we've been encouraging people to do random acts of kindness using #BeccaToldMeTo to support Becca Schofield in Riverview," she said.

Becca, 17, has terminal brain cancer and is asking people to post their good deeds on Twitter using that hashtag.

Davison said one of the best parts of Project Nice List has been taking part in the challenges with her twin sons, George and Jack, who are eight.

Challenge 18: go out and enjoy the lights! #Christmas #lights pic.twitter.com/egaeasHf1i — @projectnicelist

"My two boys have been everywhere from city council meetings to different charity events and they've been really able to understand the kind of community that surrounds them," she said.

"We've had a really fantastic time participating in all the wonderful things that are going on in our community ... and encouraging others to get out and participate as well."

Davison said the big finale will be Saturday on Christmas Eve, when a special guest with a white beard and red suit will announce whether Moncton has made the nice list.

"I'm no nice list expert but I would have to say that we've made it and then some," she said.

Challenge 26: connect with a #senior in your life today! Coffee, lunch, even a phone call. #projectnicelist #christmas #relationshipgoals pic.twitter.com/mUXUeKvBsn — @projectnicelist

Davison, who admitted she can get bogged down in trying to make Christmas perfect, said the daily challenges have been a good reminder of what the holidays are about.

"I get myself stressed out about little things and I think a lot of us do and so this has been ... a daily investment in what's really important."