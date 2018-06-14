Moncton man accused of killing fiancée appears in court

Rejean Yves Gautreau, accused of second-degree murder in the death of his fiancée, made an appearance in a Moncton courtroom Thursday.

Naomi Bartlette's body was discovered April 8 in a home on Fleet Street. Police believe she was killed two days earlier,.

Bartlette, 33, was the mother of two young sons.

Gautreau's defence lawyer, Annie Maltais, said she had not received the disclosure documents and asked the court for more time before her client entered a plea.

Naomi Bartlette, 33, of Moncton was mother to two boys. She was planning to train as a paramedic when she was killed on April 6. Rejean Yves Gautreau is accused of killing Bartlette. (Facebook )

"There is a number of extremely serious charges," Judge Anne Dugas-Horsman said. "I imagine the disclosure is extremely voluminous."

The Crown prosecutor said the information would be sent to the defence Thursday afternoon.

Two of Bartlette's sisters were in the courtroom to watch the proceedings. Sasha Tardiff said it was difficult to see the man accused of killing her sister.

"I didn't think I'd ever have to stand here in front of someone like that. It's horrible, I'm angry."

But as hard as it was, Tardiff said she feels it's important to be in court.

"I wanted someone to be here to represent her, you know. She deserves it."

Sister Jessie Tardiff said the family is still reeling from the loss.

"When our mom told us, it's like it wasn't real," she said. "It still feels like a dream and we're going to wake up."

Rejean Gautreau and Naomi Bartlette had been in a relationship since last summer and recently became engaged, according to Bartlette's mother, Tina Perley. Gautreau is accused of killing Bartlette. He remains in custody. (Facebook)

Sasha Tardiff described Naomi as loving and fierce.

"She would defend anyone she loved with all of her being you know, it's hard thinking what her last moments would have been and I think that's what a lot of us are having a hard time with."

Court proceedings were put off until Aug. 2., and Gautreau, 38, will remain in custody.

Sasha Tardiff hopes the the matter doesn't go to trial.

"It would be hard to handle the details and everything, like the retellings, but I want to be there., I think someone should be there."

The two sisters said Naomi Bartlette deserves justice.