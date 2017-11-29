The New Brunswick government will buy about 2,500 naloxone kits to be distributed to front-line addiction workers throughout the province, in response to the growing opioid use epidemic in Canada.

The government will spend $150,000 to buy the kits, which will be distributed through needle exchange programs with AIDS New Brunswick, SIDA/AIDS Moncton and AIDS Saint John, as well as withdrawal management services.

Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of opioids such as fentanyl, which has contributed to hundreds of overdose deaths in Canada this year.

Police and emergency responders have access to the kits through the province, but the government had not decided on wider distribution until now.

Just last week, Julie Dingwell, the head of AIDS Saint John, criticized what she saw as a slow response to the opioid problem.

Jennifer Russell, the acting chief medical officer of health, says 2,500 kits will be distributed to needle exchange and withdrawal management programs throughout the province. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Twenty-three people died in 2016 as a result of accidental drug overdoses involving addictive opioids, according to a report released by the provincial government in the spring.

Across the country, 2,458 people died from opioid-related overdoses last year alone, according to the federal Public Health Agency of Canada.

The province's naloxone initiative was announced Wednesday afternoon at a new conference with acting chief medical officer of health Jennifer Russell and Health Minister Benoît Bourque.

Matthew Smith, executive director of AIDS New Brunswick, said the program was "tremendously important."

"We have seen the opioid overdose crisis move its way across Canada and start impacting our community," he said.