Another charge was laid Thursday against a Sussex woman already accused of making and distributing child pornography and other offences.

Jennifer Nagle, 62, has made several appearances in Saint John provincial court since her arrest last year.

She was originally charged with making, possessing and distributing child pornography, and two counts of theft under $5,000, which according to court documents, involved the alleged theft of underwear.

When Nagle appeared in court in December, the Crown added two more charges, including secretly making a visual recording of a person in a place where they have a reasonable expectation they could be nude and an expectation of privacy.

She was also charged with using telecommunications to make arrangements to commit a crime against a person under 18.

The charge laid Thursday alleges Nagle distributed intimate images of a person without that person's consent or was reckless as to whether the person gave consent for distribution.

Wearing a white sweater, Nagle only spoke to her lawyer, Wesley Mcintosh, from the prisoner's box.

She didn't enter a plea on the new charge, but pleaded not guilty earlier to the original child pornography and theft charges. She has chosen trial by provincial court.

Nagle will continue to be held in custody until her next court appearance in February.

Crown Prosecutor Shara Munn reiterated her request for a publication ban to prevent the identification of the complainant. Justice Henrik Tonning agreed.



