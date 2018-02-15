A Sussex woman facing several charges related to making child pornography changed her pleas to guilty on Thursday.

Jennifer Nagle, 62, has made several court appearances since her arrest in September, including in October when she pleaded not guilty.

Nagle, wearing a white sweater and visibly upset, occasionally dabbed at her eyes with a tissue as Judge Henrik Tonning read out six of the charges she faced.

"Guilty," she said after each offence was read.

Nagle pleaded guilty to making child pornography, distributing child pornography, making a recording of a person where they would have the expectation of privacy, and knowingly distributing intimate images of a person without their consent or in a reckless manner.

She also pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, related to stolen underwear.

Nagle will return to court in April.

Jennifer Nagle, 62, is charged with child pornography offences, including making and distributing a video. (Source: Facebook)

Nagle did not enter a plea Thursday on two charges of possession of child pornography and using telecommunications to commit a crime.

A publication ban prevents identifying any of the complainants in the case.

Also accused was Raymond Calvin Adair, a 60-year-old Sussex man who pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 to possessing sexual images of a person under the age of 18, three counts of possessing stolen underwear and making child pornography.

Adair is also charged with making a visual recording of a person in a place where there was a reasonable expectation of privacy and using telecommunications to commit an offence against a person under the age of 18. He has not entered pleas on those charges.

Adair was taken back into custody until his sentencing March 7.