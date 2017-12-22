A 22-year-old man is facing five charges in connection with a head-on collision in Nackawic Thursday that saw a minivan land on a nearby lawn, narrowly missing a house.

The local man was charged in Woodstock provincial court on Friday with dangerous driving, leaving the scene of an accident, taking a vehicle without consent, and two counts of breaching probation.

He remains remanded in custody and will spend Christmas in jail. A bail hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 27 at 9:30 a.m.

RCMP were called to Landegger Drive on Thursday, around 4 p.m., after a minivan struck another vehicle head-on, Staff Sgt. Ross Gorman said in a statement Friday.

The vehicles collided with enough force to propel the minivan onto the nearby lawn, nearly hitting the house, he said.

The driver of the minivan fled the scene uninjured, said Gorman. The driver of the other vehicle suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The accused was arrested nearby a short time later, said Gorman.



Police believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash, but not alcohol, he said.

The investigation continues.