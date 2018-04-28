Rising St. John River reaches 8.2 metres in Fredericton overnight

With rain in the forecast for the next week, people along the St. John River are watching the water levels closely after it rose overnight.

New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization spokesperson Geoffrey Downey says the water level in Fredericton rose slightly to 8.2 metres, in line with what was forecast for Saturday.

That water level is 1.7 metres above the flood level.

EMO will update the forecast numbers later this morning and said Friday it expected the river to reach 8.3 metres before the end of the weekend.

Saturday's forecast calls for showers with a high of 17 C. Sunday's weather is expected to be the same.

EMO warns people to remain on alert. Low-lying areas in the capital region, like Maugerville and Jemseg, have already passed flood stage. Access to those communities has been restricted because the highway is impassable.

That includes communities along the Maine border in northwestern New Brunswick that are expected to approach or surpass flood stage Saturday. They include Clair, St. Hilaire, Edmundston and St. Leonard

Other areas also on flood watch include Hartland and some southern communities, such as Oak Point and Saint John.

Watercourses at risk include:

Nashwaak River

Miramichi River

Restigouche River

Middle River (Bathurst)

Southwest Miramichi (Priceville/Doaktown area)

Salmon River

Tetagouche River (North Tetagouche Road)

"There's been a few voluntary evacuations, one in Fredericton and one in North Tetegouche, Bathurst area."

The Canadian Red Cross says if anyone is displaced due to flooding and doesn't have access to temporary accommodations with family, friends or neighbours, they can call 1-800-863-6582 for help.

But Downey said anyone needing immediate help should call 911.

"If they are looking for assistance, they can call their municipalities or the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization. If they want to report flooding, or they're fine and they see something and they think people should know, they can call 1-800-561-4034."

Downey reminded motorists to obey the barricades blocking off closed streets. "Someone ignored a barricade in the last 12 hours or so and got stuck and had to abandon the vehicle and walk."

Road closures affected by flooding across N.B. can be found here.

Drivers are advised to avoid any roads covered by water, as it represents a serious safety risk. Water may be deeper than it appears and may conceal sinkholes or other damage and debris. —@NBEMO_OMUNB