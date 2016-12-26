The world juniors, the annual post-Christmas hockey tradition, begins again Monday in Toronto. This year there is a New Brunswick connection.

Philippe Myers, the Dieppe defenceman for the QMJHL's Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, is the only player from the Maritimes on Team Canada. He said it's an honour to represent his country in the event, but it's important not to get too caught up in the spotlight.

"The objective is to win the gold and, you know, we've just got to focus on working hard and doing the little things right," Myers said.

"I think we've got a great group of guys here and I think if we stick together, and everybody's going to be on the same page, I think if we do that, we should have success."

Preparation and chemistry

While the tournament will put many of the players participating in it on the international stage for the first time, Myers isn't treating the tournament any differently.

"I mean I've been in a ton of tournaments in my hockey career and this one's just on a bigger stage and nothing really changes," said Myers, 19.

"I mean I'm just going to go out there and play my game and play the way I can, prepare the same way."

Myers said one of the pre-tournament goals is to build team chemistry, since the 22 players don't play for the same professional team.

"I mean it's important to get to know all the guys to have good team chemistry, and I think we've been doing a really good job at that.

"If you want to be successful you've got to know every guy like family, and that's what we are — we're a big family."

Playing on sacred ground

While Team Canada's official tournament start isn't until Monday night, the team has already played several pre-tournament exhibition games, including a 5-0 rout of Finland on Dec. 19 in Montreal at the Bell Centre. Playing on the home ice of the Montreal Canadiens was a big deal for Myers.

"Yeah, it was really special," he said.

"I mean I've been watching the Habs since I was a kid and just to get the opportunity to play in the arena it was incredible."

Team Canada will play their first game of the tournament against Russia at 9 p.m. AT in Toronto. The tournament, which will be played in both Toronto and Montreal, ends Jan. 5.