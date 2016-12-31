Whittling down the year's #mycbcnb photos to a list of just 12 finalists was no easy task. Want proof of how tough the choices were? Check out @cbcnewbrunswick on Instagram to relive them all.

Nonetheless, here is a month by month selection of your photos with a couple of winners from the CBC New Brunswick crew thrown in for good measure.

January

This photo probably looks like it could have been taken yesterday, but in fact this snowy #mycbcnb shot in Saint John is nearly a calendar year old.

February

Peter Rockwell's photo of a barn near Tantramar Marsh had a lot of fans.

March

Journey back to opening day for sugar shacks across the province. This was at Trites Family Sugar Bush outside of Moncton.

April

CBC New Brunswick's Shane Fowler caught quite a look from this lynx shortly after it was captured on the streets of downtown Fredericton.

May

Here's an aerial view of Partridge Island provided by Larry Peyton of the Nō Ka 'Oi Drone Guys.

June

We didn't have to go too far for this one. This seagull landed right in front of CBC's camera in Saint John. That's the cruise ship Norwegian Gem behind it.

July

In July, we turned over the keys of our Instagram account to photographer Adam Travis. He took us on a photo tour of Fredericton.

August

This Fredericton photo from Kelly McGraw speaks to a remarkable coincidence or just some astute planning, we're not sure which.

September

Dave Landry captured quite the picturesque scene during the Sussex Balloon Festival this fall.

October

Taken from the sky and easily one of the more striking images we received this year. Thanks to Derek Burchill for this majestic look at the province's fall colours.

November

Jon Billings posts plenty of astounding Grand Manan photos on his Instagram feed, so picking just one was no easy task. However, this one was like a trip to another world.

December

As Kathryn Ann Hewitson's photo from First Eel Lake confirms, we're in no danger of missing out on a white Christmas this year.