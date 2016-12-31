#myCBCnb photos of the year
Thanks one and all who submitted #myCBCnb photos this year. Here's a look back, month by month
CBC News Posted: Dec 31, 2016 7:00 AM AT Last Updated: Dec 31, 2016 7:00 AM AT
Whittling down the year's #mycbcnb photos to a list of just 12 finalists was no easy task. Want proof of how tough the choices were? Check out @cbcnewbrunswick on Instagram to relive them all.
Nonetheless, here is a month by month selection of your photos with a couple of winners from the CBC New Brunswick crew thrown in for good measure.
January
This photo probably looks like it could have been taken yesterday, but in fact this snowy #mycbcnb shot in Saint John is nearly a calendar year old.
February
Peter Rockwell's photo of a barn near Tantramar Marsh had a lot of fans.
March
Journey back to opening day for sugar shacks across the province. This was at Trites Family Sugar Bush outside of Moncton.
April
CBC New Brunswick's Shane Fowler caught quite a look from this lynx shortly after it was captured on the streets of downtown Fredericton.
May
Here's an aerial view of Partridge Island provided by Larry Peyton of the Nō Ka 'Oi Drone Guys.
June
We didn't have to go too far for this one. This seagull landed right in front of CBC's camera in Saint John. That's the cruise ship Norwegian Gem behind it.
July
In July, we turned over the keys of our Instagram account to photographer Adam Travis. He took us on a photo tour of Fredericton.
August
This Fredericton photo from Kelly McGraw speaks to a remarkable coincidence or just some astute planning, we're not sure which.
September
Dave Landry captured quite the picturesque scene during the Sussex Balloon Festival this fall.
October
Taken from the sky and easily one of the more striking images we received this year. Thanks to Derek Burchill for this majestic look at the province's fall colours.
November
Jon Billings posts plenty of astounding Grand Manan photos on his Instagram feed, so picking just one was no easy task. However, this one was like a trip to another world.
December
As Kathryn Ann Hewitson's photo from First Eel Lake confirms, we're in no danger of missing out on a white Christmas this year.
