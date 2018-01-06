Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling some bottles of PC brand Sweet Chipotle Prepared Mustard from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

Jars with the UPC code 060383013929 and date 2018 AL 12 are being recalled nationwide, said the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The agency said there haven't been any injuries reported.

Recalled products should either be thrown out or returned to the store where they were bought.

The agency said it's conducting an investigation that may lead to the recall of other products.