Police and firefighters were going door to door in Thompson subdivision in the small community of Musquash, N.B., and asking people to pack up and leave their homes on Saturday over safety concerns at a nearby dam.

As of 11:45 p.m., Musquash District Fire Chief Mike Mersereau didn't have exact numbers, but thought the evacuation order likely included between 100 and 150 people.

He had few details, however, he confirmed the order was put in place due to concerns about the safety of the East Branch dam as a result of flooding in the area.

He said the province's Department of Natural Resources is leading the operation, along with the help of local RCMP.

He couldn't say how long people will be out of their homes, but said they're being told to pack for 48 hours.

Much of the province is experiencing flooding after some areas received as much as 125 mm of rain in the past 24 hours.