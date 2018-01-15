People who live in Musquash say they're not worried about the integrity of four nearby dams, built nearly a century ago and still holding back vast amounts of water.

But they say, lake levels behind the dams should be kept at lower levels in the winter to better accommodate extreme rain events.

Intense rainfall, followed by an alarming amount of water spilling through the dam Saturday night led to an evacuation order affecting dozens of residents.

Wes Brown was one of them. He left his residence on Dam Road at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after police came to his door.

Wes Brown says he isn't too concerned about the East Branch dam. (CBC NEWS)

A few hours after returning to his home Monday morning, Brown stood in awe of the volumes of water crashing over and around the East Branch dam. He said he believed catastrophic failure could happen, but it's not something you think about.

"We're not overly concerned," he said.

"You sit here and worry about that, then ... you know," said Brown before his voice trailed off as he shrugged his shoulders.

An avid outdoorsman who often explores on foot or on a four-wheeler, Brown said the four concrete dams that are still active in Musquash are all showing their age.

The East Branch dam pictured Monday following the extreme rainfall over the weekend. (CBC NEWS)

According to NB Power, the Musquash dam and generating station were built on the Musquash River in 1922. The station was decommissioned in 2009 after the last generator broke down.

Still, the dams remain intact and many camps and cottages have been built by the lakes that are formed by them.

Crews said water levels at East Branch dam were 'as high as they'd ever seen in their careers'2:05

1998 evacuation order

Melissa Dunlay was 20 years old at the time of the last big flooding scare, when she remembers the army setting up sandbags.

Melissa Dunlay recalls a similar evacuation order for the area 20 years ago. (CBC NEWS)

It was March 1998, and, again, an extreme rain event led to a precautionary evacuation order.

Dunlay remembers grabbing the dog and the cat and a few belongings and leaving her parents' house. They were away on a cruise, but her grandfather, who was living nearby, refused to go.

"He was going down with the ship," said Dunlay, laughing warmly.

Clifford Fillmore, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 85, did not live to see Saturday's repeat event.

"My grandmother wouldn't have left if my mother wouldn't have brought her down here," said Dunlay.

"I find senior citizens don't want to leave their home."

Musquash Dam pictured in 1998. (Melissa Dunlay)

To this day, Dunlay keeps the photos she took of the dam 20 years ago.

She said the power of the water, carving out trenches in the land, was something she'll never forget.

"Come winter time, they need to open the gates, in preparation of something like this happening," she said.

"I'm sure the lowering of the water would make a difference."