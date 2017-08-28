Denis Richard, the beloved Acadian singer-songwriter, was listening to Beethoven's 9th symphony when he died of cancer on Monday at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont hospital in Moncton. He was 55.

Richard has been described as one of the greatest songwriters of Acadia, and some of his songs, including "Petit-Rocher" from his first album in 1996, are considered classics.

Richard also wrote songs for theatre and cinema, and his albums include Laurie ou la vie de galerie and Les Defricheurs d'eau.

After its release in 2015, his fourth album, Chansons et autres flaneries, was met with great success in sales and on the charts.

Denis Richard released several albums and was hugely successful in the Acadian community. ( Rachelle Richard-Leger)

Last year, Richard toured eight shows in Quebec with Jacques Michel, a singer-songwriter from Quebec.

Michel found Richard an impressive musical force.

"But that's not all, this tour has allowed me to discover an Acadian singer-songwriter of great talent, Denis Richard," said Michel.