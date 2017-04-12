The Area 506 festival will return to Saint John's Long Wharf for a second year, with a music lineup its organizers are billing as "100 per cent Canadian."

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, organizers revealed the headliners for the New Brunswick Day long weekend shows.

Playing on the main stage are mainstream acts such as Tegan and Sara, the Strumbellas, Bahamas, Stars, and Matt Mays.

In its first year, festival goers were treated to the acts Wintersleep, July Talk, Big Sugar, and Grace Potter.

New Brunswick artists are also featured heavily on the festival's 2017 schedule.

Halifax favourite Matt Mays is another of the Area 506 festival headliners. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

David Myles, Les Hay Babies, and Jessica Rhaye will play the main stage.

New Brunswick bands featured

A second stage will show off cultural acts, along with New Brunswick bands, including David in the Dark, Penny Blacks, and Mike Biggar.

While the highlight of the festival is the music, Area 506 once again intends to showcase provincial culture.

New Brunswick artists, companies and multicultural associations have once again been invited to take places among the tents.

Quickly setting itself apart from other events with its festival grounds enclosed in shipping containers, Area 506 is adding another new feature.

On Wednesday organizers announced it will include a craft beer garden featuring New Brunswick breweries.