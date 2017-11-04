Friends and family of Cindy McCormick gathered on the shore of First Lake in Baxter's Corner, N.B., this evening to honour her memory and condemn intimate partner violence.

Police say McCormick, a 46-year-old mother of two, was killed by her partner, Bobby Kaine, a 52-year-old Saint John firefighter, while the couple was in Alberta.

People gathered on the shore of First Lake in Baxter's Corner, N.B., Saturday evening to remember Cindy McCormick. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Police discovered McCormick's body at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise on Oct. 22. She had been attending a dental conference at the hotel.

Kaine's body was found around noon the same day in a vehicle west of Lake Louise on Emerald Lake Road, near the Alberta-B.C. border. Police said his death was "non-criminal" and he was the only suspect in McCormick's death.

People held candles and wore purple ribbons at the vigil for Cindy McCormick. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Many of McCormick's friends are still reeling from the news of the apparent murder-suicide.

A week ago, Jennifer Gordon told CBC News she wishes she had spoken out before it was too late. She grew up with McCormick and Kaine in Nackawic, a town west of Fredericton.

A memorial service was held for Cindy McCormick at River Cross Church on Oct. 30. On Saturday night, a vigil was held. (Fundy Funeral Home)

"I liked him outside of a relationship with her," said Gordon. "But there was something about the way he was [with her]."

There were signs that he "couldn't … let her just be herself and do as she pleased, you know?"

Gordon has made a promise to herself not to stay silent again.

"She was loved. She is loved," said Gordon.

McCormick is survived by her children — a 13-year old daughter and 15-year-old son — her younger siblings, Sarah and Jamie McCormick, and her parents, Richard and Diane McCormick.