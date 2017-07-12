A sentencing hearing begins today for Tyler Noel, who murdered 18-year-old Baylee Wylie in Moncton in December 2015.

Noel was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life.

The conviction comes with an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years. The sentencing is scheduled to take two days.

Wylie was bound in plastic wrap, severely beaten while tied to a chair and stabbed up to 200 times.

Baylee Wylie, 18, was killed in December 2015 by Devin Morningstar, 19, and Tyler Noel, 20. A third person, Marissa Shephard, 20, is scheduled to go to trial in February. (Submitted)

His body was found in a burned-out triplex on Sumac Street.

At Noel's earlier court appearance, Crown prosecutor Eric Lalonde described a 24-hour period of drug taking, sex, and the beating and eventual killing of Wylie.

Noel went on the run after the slaying, and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for him in late December. He was caught nearly two weeks later after the RCMP received complaints about three young men being in a cottage in Elgin that didn't belong to them.

During his incarceration, Noel tried to escape from the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre last February. He was caught within 12 minutes, police said.

Devin Morningstar is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murder of Baylee Wylie and for arson with disregard for human life. (Facebook)

Devin Morningstar 19, was also accused of first-degree murder and arson. Shortly after his arrest in 2015, Morningstar, gave two statements to police detailing what he, Noel and Marissa Shephard's did to the victim.

Morningstar was convicted in November 2016 of first-degree after a four-week trial. The jury deliberated 21 hours.

Tina Morningstar, Devin's mother, said afterward that she'd hoped her son would be found guilty of manslaughter, because of what she saw as a lesser involvement in the murder.

Marissa Shephard, 21, of Moncton, is in custody awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder and arson in connection with the death of Baylee Wylie. (RCMP)

Devin Morningstar appealed the decision, but the appeal was dismissed by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal in June. He is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Marissa Shephard is also accused of murder and arson. Her trial is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2018.

On mobile? Follow our live coverage here.