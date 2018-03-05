Two years after being arrested on charges of first-degree murder and arson, Marissa Shephard is expected to face a judge and jury this week in Moncton.

Shephard, 22, accused in the death of teenager Baylee Wylie, has been in custody since March 1, 2016.

A total of 1,200 people were sent summonses as potential jurors in the case, which is scheduled to be heard over the next three months.

Two months after Wylie's body was found in her Moncton triplex, Shephard was arrested outside a hotel a few kilometres away.

Firefighters discovered Wylie's body under a mattress when they responded to an early morning call Dec.17, 2015, at a triplex on Sumac Street. Police quickly determined foul play was involved.

The jury selection line-up for Marissa Shephard's first-degree murder trial in Moncton. (Michel Nogue/Radio-Canada)

Devin Morningstar, 21, was the first to stand trial for murder.

Morningstar gave police two long statements, describing drug use and violence leading up to Baylie's death. A pathologist testified Wylie was stabbed up to 200 times.

Wylie, 18, was killed in December 2015. Two men are serving time for murder, and Shephard, a friend of Wylie's, according to his mother, is to go on trial this week. (Submitted)

Morningstar, 19 at the time of the killing, was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

Tyler Noel, 20, pleaded guilty last May to second-degree murder. The agreed statement of facts presented at his sentencing said Noel attacked Wylie the evening before his death, beating and stabbing him.

Devin Morningstar, 21, is serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of Baylee Wylie. (Facebook)

Wylie was then left for dead in Shephard's basement, but he managed to crawl up the stairs to the first-floor door, where Noel caught him with his hand on the doorknob. Wylie suffered another beating, which he did not survive.

Noel received a life sentence for his part in the murder. Judge Stephen McNally decided Noel must serve at least 16 years before he is eligible for parole.

Wylie's mother, Amanda Wylie, and his aunt Angela Wylie have been present for both proceedings. Angela Wylie said they will also be present for Shephard's trial.

Tyler Noel was sent to prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life. (N.B. Crime Stoppers)

"We've been waiting for it a long time."

Shephard is being held at the New Brunswick Women's Correctional Centre in Miramichi. During her time there, she has earned a four-month sentence for spitting in the face of a guard on July 28, 2017.

Jury selection is scheduled to last two days.