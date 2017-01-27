A Moncton man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing death in the city earlier this week has been arrested.

Jesse James Perry-Belliveau, 25, who is accused of killing Rodney Perry, was arrested without incident Friday in Memramcook, said RCMP.

Perry, 47, was discovered stabbed behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a utility pole on Stone Avenue shortly after RCMP responded to a complaint of a fight on nearby Elmwood Drive. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Perry-Belliveau is scheduled to appear in court at "a later date," Const. Hans Ouellette said in a statement.

His arrest comes one day after police issued the Canada-wide arrest warrant and charged him with second-degree murder.

Kimberly Cormier, 45, of Moncton, was arrested Wednesday and charged the following day with second-degree murder.

She remains remanded in custody until her next court appearance on March 16.