Kim Eagles says it's one of the most bizarre things she's ever seen.

On Sunday afternoon, her daughter came home and asked her if she'd seen all the birds outside, so she went outside only to discover the west end Moncton neighbourhood swarming with crows.

"There's like thousands, like literally thousands and thousands of birds … hovering around the neighbourhood and in the trees down at the park around the lake," said Eagles.

"It was like OK, that's a little creepy but maybe they're getting ready to go south who knows?"

"As we watched them we realized the birds were tearing up lawns, like they were pulling out huge hunks of the lawn and it was just like as fast as they could get it," Eagles said. "It was turning to mud, it was crazy."

For about an hour, Eagles watched as the feeding frenzy continued.

Jean Surette lives in Moncton's west end and captured the damage done on his lawn, and some of the crows responsible. (Jean Surette/Facebook )

"It was like they were having a party and apparently we have other neighbours who, their lawns got destroyed as well," she said. "Up at the school it got destroyed up there … it was the most bizarre thing."

Jenn Marr also lives in the area, where clumps of her lawn were also pulled out.

Marr said she didn't think birds alone could cause that much damage.

Jenn Marr is another west end resident. At first she couldn't figure out what caused the damage to her front lawn. A neighbour told her crows were seen pulling clumps of her grass out. (Jenn Marr/Facebook )

But Moncton area birder Alain Clavette said crows are intelligent and opportunistic, and when they find a food source they move in.

"I'm thinking a source of grub, probably a larvae, a hard shell beetle of some kind maybe Japanese beetles or June bugs sometimes there's going to be a high concentration of these things," he said. "We seemed to have had a good season last year for June bugs so maybe there's a lot of June bug larvae under the sod layer of the neighbourhoods of that area."

Crows are sociable at this time of the year and are gathering in large roosts, Clavette said.

He said they share information and when a food source is discovered, many will gather.

Moncton area birder Alain Clavette says the crows are likely feeding on some type of larvae below the surface of the lawn. (Alain Clavette/Facebook)

"One thing is sure, it's fall season and like any birds that will have to survive our winters, they need to pack on the calories to be able to put on a bit of fat, so of course a source of food like that will be exploited to the maximum," he said.

Eagles said she hasn't seen the crows back on her street since the weekend.

"They came, they ate, they left."