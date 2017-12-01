Sussex-based Mrs. Dunster's is expanding once again after announcing plans to buy Moncton's McBun's Bakery in a move to boost the company's baking capacity.

Blair Hyslop, the president of Mrs. Dunster's, said the deal to purchase the Moncton-based bakery came down to a very simple reason.

"Consumers, retailers and restaurants are driving increased demand for fresh locally made baked goods," he said.

"To keep up with the growth we've been experiencing, we needed more baking capacity."

McBuns Bakery, which has been around for more than 30 years, sells its baked goods to a wide variety of restaurants and retail stores in the area.

The deal is expected to close on Jan. 31.

Steve Buckler, the owner of McBuns will also be joining Mrs. Dunster's management team as the director of operations, overseeing the company's four local bakeries in Sussex, Hampton, Moncton and Borden, P.E.I.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to continue in the industry in a new role," said Buckler.

"McBuns and Mrs. Dunster's are a great fit for one another."

Earlier this month, Mrs. Dunster's also announced it would be buying Kredl's Corner Market, a Hampton-based food market that struggled in recent years to pay its creditors.

Mrs. Dunster's operates businesses out of Sussex, selling its products all across the Maritime provinces and the state of Maine.