Snowmobile won't be the only way to explore Mount Carleton Provincial Park this winter.

The rugged wilderness park in northern New Brunswick that surrounds the highest peak in the Maritimes will be open Jan. 2 for a number of new winter activities, including snowshoeing and camping under the snow.

"I'm pretty excited about it," said James Donald of Hiking NB.

The park gates will be open and the road will be plowed to the base of Mount Bailey.

Donald has climbed Mount Bailey in –30 C conditions before. It was later in winter, when a road had been cleared for ice fishing.

Part of the Appalachian Mountain Range, Mount Carleton is seen in the distance from Mount Bailey. (James Donald/Hiking NB)

"It's strenuous. ... It's steep, but it's not treacherous," he said.

"On the way up you can start to see through the trees because there's no leaves on them ... but just before the [trail] goes out to the peak, there's a lookout and you can see across the whole thing."

That includes Mount Sagamook, with its trademark rocky face, and the peak of Mount Carleton, with its lookout tower.

"I watched the sun set from up there and I got back down again in 25-30 minutes," he said.

Determined people like Donald could get into the park in past winters, but this season, for the first time, there will be a person to greet visitors at the gate, free snowshoe and ski rentals, and a number of organized activities, not all of which require a high level of fitness.

Julie Langlois, Nepisiguit Adventures guide and co-founder, on a snowshoeing expedition. (Submitted by Samuel Daigle)

Nepisiguit Adventures is one of two tourism operators that have signed on.

Founder Samuel Daigle is planning snowshoe tours of Mount Bailey, day-long ice fishing excursions, winter survival workshops and overnight camping in the snow, which he insists is possible to do without freezing to death, if you follow a few basic principles of building a snow cave.

"If it's well made it could be minus 30 outside and with a good sleeping bag you're at about zero," he said.

"It's a way to test out your limits."

One of the guides with his company has experience leading expeditions in the Northwest Territories. Daigle himself is a trained doctor who took a wilderness medicine course in Patagonia.

Mount Carleton Provincial Park, about 60 kilometres east of Saint-Quentin and about 127 km west of Bathurst, will open for new winter activities on Jan. 2. (James Donald/Hiking NB)

He's travelled to many places around the world on outdoor adventures and says he's happy to see New Brunswick finally doing more with what he sees as an underdeveloped asset. Mount Carleton Provincial Park has traditionally been closed in winter.

"I always thought it was a pity we have all this nice infrastructure and nobody could really profit (from) it," Daigle said.

"It's one of the few unspoiled places in New Brunswick and actually in the rest of Canada. ... It's not the best access, in the sense that it's not close to most cities, but it's still fairly accessible and it's unspoiled. It's untouched. And it's really beautiful. So we're really excited."

Daigle isn't discouraged by the fact that no one has booked a tour yet. He said the website was just launched. And he's hoping to get to the park this weekend to "test out the infrastructure."

Another tourism operator will be offering dog sled adventures on a few different dates throughout the winter.

Nepisiguit Adventures guide Jason Grant drills a hole for ice fishing. The company is offering day-long ice fishing excursions this winter at the park. (Submitted by Samuel Daigle)

The goal is to attract an additional 3,000 visitors to the park, about 60 kilometres east of Saint-Quentin, said Tourism Department spokesperson Johanne LeBlanc.

The park is already a popular spot for snowmobilers in winter.

Daigle thinks there's enough room for everyone.

"It's a really big park. ... It's nice to keep some sections of the park nice and quiet. ... Snowmobilers want to taste those nice surroundings too ... they have their trails, they have their routes and access and we have our own sections...because they go pretty fast and it is dangerous," he said.

A plan to boost snowmobile tourism by refurbishing about 50 km of snowmobile trails in the park and building a fuelling station and groomer maintenance shed remains under environment review.