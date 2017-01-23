A Mount Allison professor is calling on the university and the Town of Sackville to speak out against racism after a photo of a swastika on a campus football field circulated on social media over the weekend.

Tasia Alexopoulos, a professor of women and gender studies, said she had a mixed reaction when she saw a picture of the symbol of hate stamped into the snow of Alumni Field.

A picture of a swastika carved in the snow on Alumni Field at Mount Allison University was shared on a number of social media platforms. (Twitter)

"First I felt really sad about it," she told Information Morning Moncton. "I felt mildly surprised, and then I felt kind of angry that I wasn't more surprised."

"In my position as a professor at the university, in my role in the community ... I've heard so many stories about people's experiences with racism in Sackville and on campus and I felt that this was just another example."

Alexopoulos is looking to leaders at Mount Allison and in the town to make a strong statement.

"What everybody wants to see is just a statement saying, 'This is our campus, this is our community and this is not acceptable — we will not tolerate this,'" Alexopoulos said.

Mount Allison continues to investigate

Robert Hiscock, director of communications at Mount Allison, said the university has been investigating since becoming aware of the incident early Saturday morning.

In response to the expression of hate on Alumni Field, we stand with our community with a message of hope. The matter is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/z2hLh19YsI — @MountAllison

There is no security camera footage showing who is responsible for the swastika, he said.

"We will be sending something to all of our community today ... with an update of what we know, reinforcing that this is not to be tolerated at all, that there's no tolerance on this and we take it very seriously," Hiscock said.

Phil Handrahan, chief administrative officer with the Town of Sackville, said Monday that RCMP have been notified about the incident and asked to follow up.

Robert Hiscock, director of communications at Mount Allison University, said the university continues its internal investigation into the swastika incident over the weekend and has contacted RCMP.

​Hiscock said he doesn't see the incident as an indication that racism is a growing problem on campus or in Sackville but also didn't want to minimize what happened.

" Any types of incidents like this are inappropriate and unacceptable frankly, because they affect everyone in different ways, so that's why we take it seriously."

Alexopoulos believes it does illustrate a growing problem where people feel "emboldened" to express hateful and racist views.

"There was a group created to sponsor refugees in Sackville during the refugee crisis ... they received violent, hateful, racist threats," she said.

Alexopoulos is calling on Sackville and Mount Allison administrators to "draw a line in the sand" and let people know racism will not be tolerated in their community.