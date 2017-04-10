A study by environmental microbiology students at Mount Allison University has concluded the fecal contamination of the water at Parlee Beach and Murray Beach is not indicative of a larger problem in the Northumberland Strait.

Prof. Douglas Campbell started working on the project in November, when he was approached by community members in the Shediac area who were concerned about continuing problems with water quality.

'It doesn't look like a systemic problem across the entire Northumberland Strait.' - Douglas Campbell

Since January students have been collating data from four beaches along the east coast of New Brunswick.

"They assembled about 13,000 records... in the Northumberalnd Strait dating back to the 1940s," Campbell told Information Morning Moncton. "Then they started the preliminary analysis of patterns over time."

Records were collected from the beach at Kouchibouguac National Park, Aboiteau Beach in Cap-Pelé, Parlee Beach in Shediac and Murray Beach, near Murray Corner.

"The evidence that we have so far is that there are ongoing problems at Murray Corner and at Parlee Beach," Campbell said.

"Aboiteau beach, based on one year of data looks quite good, Kouchibouguac looks consistently good over many years and that tells us that the problems are patchy and localized — it doesn't look like a systemic problem across the entire Northumberland Strait."

Land use part of study

Campbell points to the relatively good water-quality reports from Aboiteau Beach as a "good news story" that shows how specific the problems are, especially given that Aboiteau sits between Parlee and Murray beaches, which are both experiencing problems.

Mount Allison University biology professor Douglas Campbell said the next step is to look more closely at the areas where water contamination was highest to determine the cause.

"I think that could be very helpful in tracking down what's going on because there's a difference between what's happening at Aboiteau Beach and happening at the other two on either side," he said.

For the samples that students looked at, the collection sites at Parlee and Murray beaches looked much the same, Campbell said.

"They were jumping around and no one area looked worse than another."

Campbell, who is a Canada research chair, said the next step is to do an analysis of good years versus bad years and good months versus bad months in terms of rain, tides and other local events.

"We're starting to get a lot of citizen input along the shore ... and so the next thing to do would be to map those climate events and tide events onto the patterns but also to map local change."

He said another group of students has looked at land use along the eastern shore of New Brunswick and its findings will also be presented Monday at a public symposium at Mount Allison University at 2 p.m.

Campbell is confident a major source of the contamination is from humans. When asked whether he thought the contamination could be tied to development, he said, "I think that's a good hypothesis."